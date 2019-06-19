Natalie Halcro Has "the Plague!" But Will It Ruin Her London Work Trip With Olivia Pierson?

Nothing will derail Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson's London work trip, except maybe the plague.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Relatively Nat & Liv, Nat reveals to her cousin that she's very sick and may not make their big Comino Couture dinner meeting.

"I've been up all night. Literally, I've never felt this in my entire life," a sick Halcro reveals from her hotel bed. "And I called the doctor in the morning and they're like, 'You have a temperature of 104.' But he's like, 'You can't leave the house.'"

Understandably, this medical order leaves Liv wondering if Nat will be able to attend an upcoming business dinner. Although Nat says she "could try to go," Liv seems pretty skeptical.