Seeking Sister Wife's Bernie McGee Dead at 41

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jun. 17, 2019 2:01 PM

Bernie McGee, Paige McGee

TLC

Bernie McGee has passed away at the age of 41.

The Seeking Sister Wife star died over the weekend, his wife Paige McGee confirms to TLC. Paige shares with the network that Bernie was out riding his bike when he suffered from heat stroke and a heart attack. Bernie later passed away at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, MS, on Saturday, June 15.

"Bernie loved the outdoors especially camping, hiking and riding his bike," his obituary states. "He never met a stranger and loved his family and friends very much. Bernie was full of life."

TLC also released a statement on Bernie's passing, saying, "Our hearts go out to the McGee family following the loss of husband and father, Bernie McGee. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time."

Watch

In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2019

Following his death on Saturday, a GoFundMe page was created in honor of Bernie.

"Bernie and Paige McGee loved each other and their children unconditionally. Always helping others even though they were fighting their own battles," the page reads. "After losing everything to a house fire they were just beginning to get everything back together again. Unfortunately they faced the worst sudden devastation that shocked many, Saturday June 15 Paige received a call from Bernie while he was riding his bicycle to let her know he wasn't feeling well."

"Paige immediately went to get him but by the time she reached him EMS had to tell her what no wife and mother is ever prepared to hear. Bernie passed away due to heat stroke/heart attack. Leaving Paige and his two younger boys in shock, disbelief and terribly upset," the message on the GoFundMe continues. "As most know, Bernie was the sole provider for the family and Paige teaches their children. She now has the burden of funeral cost, her house lease is up in a month, cost of living expenses and taking care of two young boys on her own."

"The last thing needed is the stress and worry of how she will take care of financial responsibilities," the message concludes. "Please keep this family in your prayers and help financially if you can, no donation is too small and will help a lot. Thank you for everyone's help during this difficult time."

Our thoughts are with Bernie's family during this tragic time.

