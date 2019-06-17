90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Surprise: Laura and Aladin Are Already Married

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jun. 17, 2019 7:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

TLC

Surprise! One couple from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way aren't engaged, they're actually married. Laura, the 51-year-old from Florida, is actually married to her 29-year-old fiancé Aladin. The two got married nine days after meeting each other for the first time in Qatar.

Laura made the revelation to her "adopted brother" Ludwing.

"It blows my mind that she married somebody nine days after meeting him. I mean, what is she thinking about!" Ludwing said.

Laura said the got married so they could be together properly in Qatar during her trip to visiting him. While discussing her new life in Qatar, Laura admitted she's not sure if she can have a baby with Aladin, and does fear if she can't then he'll wind up leaving her for a woman who can.

Here's what else happened…

Watch

90 Day Fiance Stars Russ & Paola Talk Baby Axel

Jenny and Sumit
After an hour by herself sitting in the India airport, Sumit came and got Jenny. He was late because his parents kept questioning him when he told them he was moving out for a new job. His parents are still skeptical about what he's really doing and Sumit said he's nervous he'll be recognized in his new home with Jenny.

Paul and Karine
Karine revealed she she's learning English in an effort to get along with Paul more, but she said he's worried about him getting a job and providing for her and the baby. Paul finally made his way to Brazil, complete with his body armor and his bullet-proof diaper bag, and surprised Karine, but she was disappointed he didn't bring all of the items he needed for the baby.

Tiffany and Ronald
Tiffany left home with son Daniel and the two began their journey to South Africa to be with Ronald, who is still in rehab. She said if Daniel doesn't adjust, she'll seriously consider abandoning South Africa to do what's best for her son.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on TLC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 90 Day Fiancé , Reality TV , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Hills: New Beginnings

The Hills: New Beginnings Theme Song Revealed (Don't Worry, "Unwritten" Fans)

The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown

Bow Down to Hannah Brown After Her Epic Bachelorette Speech

Audrina Patridge, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Audrina Patridge Teases "Wild Ride" on The Hills: New Beginnings

Audrina Patridge Tells Who's the Troublemaker on "Hills" Reboot

Euphoria

Why Zendaya Had to Issue a Warning to Her Fans About Euphoria

The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown

Hannah Brown's About to Hit "a Low Point": Inside The Bachelorette's Tumultuous Journey to Come

Kate Gosselin, Kate Plus Date

Kate Gosselin Reveals Why She Still Believes in Love on Kate Plus Date

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.