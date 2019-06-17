Kate Gosselin Reveals Why She Still Believes in Love on Kate Plus Date

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jun. 17, 2019 10:55 AM
Kate Plus 13? Not so fast.
In E! News' exclusive sneak peek of the Monday, June 17 episode of Kate Plus Date, Kate Gosselin is out on a date with the father of five. His five kids and her eight? That's way more kids than she bargained for.
"He's a nice guy, he's got a lot of kids, but who am I to judge ‘cause clearly I have more," Kate says. Daughters Mady and Cara are. In a confessional, Kate's daughters say they want to be the oldest, so Kate doesn't experience any growth milestones with step kids before them.
On the date, Jeremiah asks Kate what her kids think of her getting out there and meeting men.
"They don't want me to be alone. They realize they're getting older; they're going to leave soon. They fight over who's going to take care of me when I'm old, so somehow I'm sure I've done something right," Kate says.
While the two chatted over dinner, they bonded over grandparents being role models.
"The biggest thing that her and I see we have in common are our grandparents…it kind of struck me too, like, ‘Wow, we really have a lot of things in common," Jeremiah says.
"I do believe in love because I have witnessed my grandparents' love. From the moment they met, ‘til the moment they died. And it was amazing to watch, and that is my example, so for that reason I do believe it exists, yes," Kate says.
Kate Plus Date airs Mondays, 10 p.m. on TLC.
Meet the Big Brother Season 21 Cast, Including a Petroleum Engineer, Broadway Dancer and Wine Safari Guide
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?