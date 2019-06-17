How to Wear MTV Movie & TV Awards Sequins Trend IRL

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The stars came out for the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, and their red carpet looks did not disappoint. One of the night's biggest trends? Sequins for the win!

And while sequined and metallic looks are perfect for the red carpet or other special occasions, they may seem a little extra for your everyday look. Not so! You can totally work sequins into your IRL wardrobe. Below are a few picks to get you started...