How to Wear MTV Movie & TV Awards Sequins Trend IRL

  • By
    &

by Katherine Riley | Mon., Jun. 17, 2019 10:29 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: MTV Movie &amp;amp; TV Awards

Getty Images/Shutterstock

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The stars came out for the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, and their red carpet looks did not disappoint. One of the night's biggest trends? Sequins for the win!

And while sequined and metallic looks are perfect for the red carpet or other special occasions, they may seem a little extra for your everyday look. Not so! You can totally work sequins into your IRL wardrobe. Below are a few picks to get you started...

How to Wear MTV Movie and TV Awards Trend IRL, Ecomm

Vince Camuto Sequin Sleeveless Top

This top is gorgeous peeking out from a blazer at work or all on its own for a night out.

SHOP NOW: $99 at Nordstrom

How to Wear MTV Movie and TV Awards Trend IRL, Ecomm

BLACK TEXTURED GLITTER CROP TOP

Athleisure goes disco with this sweet crop top.

SHOP NOW: $12 at PrettyLittleThing

How to Wear MTV Movie and TV Awards Trend IRL, Ecomm

Sequined Pull-on Pants

Dress these up with a cami and heels or dress down with a vintage concert tee and pool slides.

SHOP NOW: $70 at H&M

Article continues below

How to Wear MTV Movie and TV Awards Trend IRL, Ecomm

Trouve Sequin Open-Front Cardigan

Toss this over a plain black tank or LBD and you're set. Bonus: It's 64% off!

SHOP NOW: $69 $25 at Nordstrom Rack

How to Wear MTV Movie and TV Awards Trend IRL, Ecomm

Plus Size Metallic Twist-Front Dress

OK, OK, we did have to include one showstopping dress—and this one is under $50.

SHOP NOW: $45 at Forever 21

How to Wear MTV Movie and TV Awards Trend IRL, Ecomm

Lovers + Friends Ever Bodysuit

The bodysuit feature gives this best-selling sequined tank perfect blousing whatever you pair it with.

SHOP NOW: $138 at Revolve

Article continues below

How to Wear MTV Movie and TV Awards Trend IRL, Ecomm

Sequined Skirt

Keep it cazh as shown, or dress up with an oversize blazer.

SHOP NOW: $18 at H&M

How to Wear MTV Movie and TV Awards Trend IRL, Ecomm

Ganni Sequin Top

We love this top with black skinny jeans.

SHOP NOW: $270 $135 at Nordstrom

How to Wear MTV Movie and TV Awards Trend IRL, Ecomm

Mesh Sequin Cardigan

This glittery topper will become your go-to for summer and summer weddings.

SHOP NOW: $38 at Forever 21

Article continues below

How to Wear MTV Movie and TV Awards Trend IRL, Ecomm

Lace & Beads Novale Sequin Stripe Romper

Surprise! We had to include another showstopper. Dress this up or down by whatever shoes you wear.

SHOP NOW: $270 at Nordstrom

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Fashion , Life/Style , Style Collective , Red Carpet , 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton's Order of the Garter Look Proves Black and White Will Never Go Out of Style

Ecomm: Fashion Subscription Boxes, Stitch Fix

5 Best Fashion Boxes for the Perfect Yet Effortless Wardrobe

Olivia Pierson, Relatively Nat & Liv 103

Olivia Pierson's Sister Wants in on Her Business Trip & She's Not Taking "No" For an Answer

Lala Kent, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Riskiest Fashion

Riskiest Red Carpet Looks at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Lala Kent, Mischa Barton and More

Lana Condor, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Best Dressed at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Lana Condor, Heidi Montag and More

Audrina Patridge, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Kim Kardashian, North West

Happy Birthday, North West! Look Back at 6 Years of Adorable (& Fashionable!) Pics Starring Kim Kardashian's Daughter

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.