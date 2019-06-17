Kate Middleton's Order of the Garter Look Proves Black and White Will Never Go Out of Style

Mon., Jun. 17, 2019

Kate Middleton, Queen Maxima

Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Kate Middleton attended the 2019 Order of the Garter service in style. 

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Monday in a Catherine Walker "Liza" coatdress. The ivory wool crepe ensemble featured cropped jacket "panels" that were traced in black lace. The royal accessorized her look with black Prada suede pumps and a matching hat by Sylvia Fletcher for Lock & Co. She also donned a pair of drop earrings and swept her hair back into a chic up-do.

Some royal admirers likened Kate's look to the white and black ensemble Meghan Markle wore to the Royal Ascot opener in 2018. As fans will recall, the Duchess of Sussex donned a Givenchy dress and Philip Treacy fascinator for the big day. Others thought her look resembled the black and white ensemble Princess Diana wore to the VJ Day 50th anniversary celebration in 1995.

Speaking of Meghan, the new mother did not attend the Order of the Garter service. Neither did her husband Prince Harry. Meghan is currently enjoying maternity leave with her baby boy Archie Harrison and Harry was busy attending an Africa Programme event at Chatham House. He also isn't a Knight of the Garter.

Watch

Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Share a Fashion Favorite

Still, there were plenty of other royals in attendance. In addition to Kate, Prince William, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II were there—all of whom wore the traditional robes, insignia and plumed hats. They were also joined by Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Sophie, Countess of Wessex; King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands; Queen Maxima of the Netherlands; King Felipe of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Queen Letizia, King Felipe

Peter Nicholls/PA Wire

The Order of the Garter was established by King Edward III and inspired by the tales of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table. According to the Palace, the annual gathering now begins with Her Majesty investing any new Companions with the Order's insignia followed by a luncheon. There is then a procession and service.

