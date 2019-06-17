90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Tiffany Reveals Future Fears With Marriage to Ronald on the Horizon

Here comes the bride! In E! News' exclusive sneak peek of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Tiffany is making her way to South Africa to tie the knot with Ronald. There, Ronald, who is currently in rehab for a gambling addiction, will meet Tiffany's son Daniel for the first time.

"There's so much I have to think about, because I've been told it would be difficult for Ronald to get the visa to come to the US because of his criminal record," Tiffany says in the clip. "I don't know what the future holds, and that is scary, but I'm 1,000 percent committed to Ronald."

Tiffany, 27, met Ronald, 29, while on a trip with a friend. He quickly proposed, she said yes, and then he entered rehab and revealed his criminal record.