Cardi B Performs in a Bathrobe After Ripping Her Jumpsuit at Bonnaroo

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jun. 17, 2019 9:50 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Cardi B, Bonnaroo

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Cardi B had a bit of a wardrobe malfunction while performing at the 2019 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

Over the weekend, the 26-year-old Grammy winner took the stage at the festival in Tennessee to perform a series of her hit tracks. However, after just a few songs, Cardi's colorful jumpsuit ripped.

"I just wanna let y'all know that my outfit rip," Cardi told the crowd (via the Tennessean). The outlet reports that the "I Like It" rapper managed to get through a few more minutes before heading backstage for a wardrobe change. When Cardi reappeared, she was dressed in a bathrobe!

Watch

Cardi B Talks Lipo, Met Gala, New Line & Baby Archie

"We gonna keep it moving, baby," Cardi told the audience. "We gonna keep it sexy. I don't know how in this (expletive) robe, but we gonna do it!"

Cardi B, Bonnaroo

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

And Cardi definitely kept it moving like a pro! Videos posted to social media from the music festival show the Bonnaroo crowd cheering for Cardi and she performed in her cozy new attire.

"I ❤️ DIS BISH!" one Twitter user wrote. "@iamcardib ripped her outfit and did the whole show at @bonnaroo in a ROBE okurrrrrrr."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Cardi B , Wardrobe Malfunction , Sightings , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kate Gosselin, Kate Plus Date

Kate Gosselin Reveals Why She Still Believes in Love on Kate Plus Date

E-Comm: MTV Movie & TV Awards

How to Wear MTV Movie & TV Awards Sequins Trend IRL

Gina Rodriguez, Miss Bala Premiere

Gina Rodriguez Opens Up About Battling Depression, Anxiety and Suicidal Thoughts

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton's Order of the Garter Look Proves Black and White Will Never Go Out of Style

Katy Perry, Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Says Life Is "So Much Lighter" After Ending Feud With Katy Perry

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Tiffany Reveals Future Fears With Marriage to Ronald on the Horizon

The Hills: New Beginnings

The Hills: New Beginnings Theme Song Revealed (Don't Worry, "Unwritten" Fans)

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.