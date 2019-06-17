Meet the Big Brother Season 21 Cast, Including a Petroleum Engineer, Broadway Dancer and Wine Safari Guide

CBS
by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jun. 17, 2019 8:25 AM
CBS
It's time to return to the Big Brother house. CBS revealed the 16-member cast of the upcoming 21st season of Big Brother and it includes a therapist, a petroleum engineer, a Broadway dancer and a wine safari guide. Take that, made up jobs from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette!
Big Brother kicks off season 21 with three weekly episodes starting with a two-night premiere on Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 26, both at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. And once again, Julie Chen Moonves returns to host.
Can't wait until the end of the month for Big Brother? CBS All Access subscribers can meet the Houseguests before anybody else via a live stream accessible on CBS.com and across mobile and connected TV devices.
New twists will be announced at a later date.
Meet the Houseguests competing for $500,000 below.
CBS
Age: 30ish (that's what CBS has listed!)
Hometown: Chicago
Current city: Oak Park, Illinois
Occupation: Model
CBS
Age: 27
Hometown: Sewell, New Jersey
Current city: Sewell, New Jersey
Occupation: Therapist
CBS
Age: 29
Hometown: Irving, Texas
Current city: Dallas, Texas
Occupation: Digital marketing executive
CBS
Age: 31
Hometown: West Nanticoke, Pennsylvania
Current city: Mountain Top, Pennsylvania
Occupation: Truck driver
CBS
Age: 24
Hometown: Long Island, New York
Current city: Long Island, New York
Occupation: Preschool aide
CBS
Age: 22
Hometown: Mount Olive, New Jersey
Occupation: Public health analyst
CBS
Age: 22
Hometown: Oakridge, Tennessee
Current city: Knoxville, Tennessee
Occupation: College student
CBS
Age: 22
Hometown: Northridge, California
Current city: Simi Valley, California
Occupation: College soccer star
CBS
Age: 28
Hometown: Staten Island, New York
Current city: Staten Island, New York
Occupation: Broadway dancer
CBS
Age: 25
Hometown: Elkridge, Maryland
Current city: Brooklyn, New York
Occupation: Marketing strategist
CBS
Age: 28
Hometown: Chicago
Current city: Tampa, Florida
Occupation: Fitness trainer
CBS
Age: 28
Hometown: Staten Island, New York
Current city: Keyport, New Jersey
Occupation: Boutique owner
CBS
Age: 53
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Current city: Houston, Texas
Occupation: Petroleum engineer
CBS
Age: 23
Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee
Current city: Los Angeles
Occupation: Server
By the way, it's pronounced Mickey.
CBS
Age: 29
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Current city: Atlanta, Georgia
Occupation: Photographer
CBS
Age: 31
Hometown: Lander, Wyoming
Current city: Los Angeles
Occupation: Wine safari guide
Big Brother returns Tuesday, June 25 at 8 p.m. on CBS.
