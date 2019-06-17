Meet the Big Brother Season 21 Cast, Including a Petroleum Engineer, Broadway Dancer and Wine Safari Guide

It's time to return to the Big Brother house. CBS revealed the 16-member cast of the upcoming 21st season of Big Brother and it includes a therapist, a petroleum engineer, a Broadway dancer and a wine safari guide. Take that, made up jobs from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette!

Big Brother kicks off season 21 with three weekly episodes starting with a two-night premiere on Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 26, both at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. And once again, Julie Chen Moonves returns to host.

Can't wait until the end of the month for Big Brother? CBS All Access subscribers can meet the Houseguests before anybody else via a live stream accessible on CBS.com and across mobile and connected TV devices.