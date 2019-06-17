Gloria Vanderbilt Dead at 95: Read Anderson Cooper's Tribute to His "Extraordinary" Mom

Anderson Cooper is remembering his mom Gloria Vanderbilt's everlasting legacy.

The artist, author, actress and fashion icon passed away today from stomach cancer. She was 95.

"Gloria Vanderbilt was an extraordinary woman, who loved life, and lived it on her own terms," Anderson, 52, said in a statement. "She was a painter, a writer, and designer but also a remarkable mother, wife, and friend. She was 95 years old, but ask anyone close to her, and they'd tell you, she was the youngest person they knew, the coolest, and most modern. She died this morning, the way she wanted to—at home, surrounded by family and friends."

The journalist went on to pay homage to his mom during CNN's Newsroom With Poppy. "Gloria Vanderbilt, my mom, lived her entire life in the public eye," he began. "Born in 1924, her father Reginald Vanderbilt was heir to the Vanderbilt railroad fortune but gambled away most of his inheritance and died when my mom was just a baby. Gloria Morgan Vanderbilt, her mother, wasn't ready to be a mom or a widow. My mom grew up in France not knowing anything about the Vanderbilt family or the money that she would inherit when she turned 21. She had no idea the trouble that money would create."