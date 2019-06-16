Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Adorable Pic of Husband Chris Pratt and His Son on Father's Day

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 16, 2019 4:41 PM
On Sunday, Father's Day 2019, Katherine Schwarzenegger took the opportunity to praise her new husband Chris Pratt as a "hands on and loving father."
The 29-year-old daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver married the 39-year-old Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy actor last weekend in Montecito, California. His and ex-wife Anna Faris' 6-year-old son Jack was also by his side during the event.
"Happy Father's Day to my wonderful husband. Watching you be such a hands on and loving father was one of the many reasons I fell in love with you, and continue to each day. I love you ♥️," Katherine wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of Chris and Jack chopping wood together in a forest setting.
It is unclear where the photo was taken. The actor and Katherine live primarily in Los Angeles but he also has a farm on San Juan Island in Washington State, and his son often visits there as well.
Both Chris and Katherine paid tribute to their own dads as well on Father's Day.
The actor posted a pic of his father Daniel Clifton Pratt, who died in 2014, writing, "Happy Father's Day to the strongest and funniest man I ever met. They don't make em like you anymore. Which in some ways is probably a good thing. Haha!!! Love you and miss you every day Pop. ♥️"
Katherine posted several throwback pics of her and her dad, writing, "Happy Father's Day daddy! I love you so much (even when you feed Maverick from the table)! ♥️"
View this post on Instagram
Happy Father’s Day daddy! I love you so much (even when you feed Maverick from the table)! ♥️
A post shared by Katherine Schwarzenegger (@katherineschwarzenegger) on
See other celebs' Father's Day 2019 tributes.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?