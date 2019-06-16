Caitlyn Jenner, Mandy Moore and Others Share Sweet Family Photos on Father's Day 2019

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 16, 2019 11:49 AM

Caitlyn Jenner took to Instagram on Sunday to share sweet photos of her family on Father's Day 2019.

She posted pics of her late father William Jenner, her sons Burt Jenner and Brandon Jenner with their children, Kim Kardashian's husband Kanye West with daughter North West, Rob Kardashian with daughter Dream Kardashian, Scott Disick with his and ex Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope, and Kylie Jenner's beau Travis Scott with their daughter Stormi Webster.

"To all the dads in my life- happy Father's Day!" Caitlyn wrote. "Starting with my father, a World War Two veteran. Dad, Burt, Brandon, Kanye, Rob, Scott, and Travis - Happy Father's Day!"

Caitlyn Jenner Talks About Daughter Kylie's Wildly Successful Line

Her daughter Kendall Jenner also paid tribute to the reality star, posting on her Instagram Story throwback pics of the two, including photos with her sister Kylie Jenner and mom and Caitlyn's ex-wife Kris Jenner.

"Happy father's day to our amazing dad @caitlynjenner," Kendall wrote.

Other celebs also shared Father's Day tributes on Instagram, including Mandy Moore —who posted a pic of her with her dad, Ian Solmerhalder—who shared an image of him with his and wife Nikki Reed's almost 2-year-old daughter Bodhi, and Diane Kruger—who late last year welcomed her first child, a daughter, with boyfriend and The Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus, who has a son from a previous relationship.

See the stars' Father's Day tributes below:

Ice-T, Chanel, Daughter, Father's Day 2019

Instagram / Coco

Ice-T and Daughter Chanel

"Happy Fathers Day to my husband.." the rapper's wife Coco  wrote. "I couldn't ask for a more supportive man than you ..sharing something so precious has been the greatest gift and it warms my heart seeing you and @babychanelnicole love each other so! #fathersday."

Cardi B, Offset, Kulture, Daughter, Father's Day 2019

Instagram / Cardi B

Offset and Daughter Kulture

"Happy Father's Day my love. I love how you always thinking about your kids future and the way you love them .FATHEROF4," Cardi Bwrote to her husband, father of their baby girl and of three other children from previous relationships.

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Sasha Obama, Malia Obama, Father's Day 2019

Instagram / Michelle Obama

Barack Obama and Daughters Sasha and Malia

"Pretty grateful for this guy. Happy Father's Day!" Michelle Obama wrote.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley, Daughter, Ariana Sky, Father's Day 2019

Instagram / Jen Harley

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Daughter Ariana Sky

The Jersey Shore's star's off-again, on-again girlfriend Jen Harley posted this pic of him with their little girl, writing, "Gym,tan, baby has been your ritual since Ariana has been born ! You have been an amazing father since day 1 , you have always shared the load of getting up at night ,changing diapers , bath time together, sick days ,comforting her when she's just not having a good day , We couldn't ask for a better dad dad dad than you! Thank you for being the best father to our daughter we love you #happyfathersday."

Angela Simmons, Dad, Rev. Run, Sutton Joseph, Son, Father's Day 2019

Instagram / Angela Simmons

Angela Simmons, Son Sutton Joseph and Dad Rev. Run

"My Dad !! Not sure they make them any better than you Dad. Thanks for lifting me up always !! Sj's PaPa !!! We love you Happy Father's Day," she wrote.

David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, Father's Day 2019

Instagram / Victoria Beckham

David Beckham and Kids Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper

Victoria Beckham shared this photo of her husband with their four kids, writing, "Truly the best daddy in the world x we love u so much x kisses @davidbeckham x."

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner, Father's Day 2019

Instagram / Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner

"Happy father's day to our amazing dad @caitlynjenner," Kendall wrote to Caitlyn Jenner, alongside this throwback photo.

David Burtka, Neil Patrick Harris, Twins, Kids, Gideon, Harper, Father's Day 2019

Instagram / Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

The actor paid tribute to his husband and their twins Harper and Gideon, writing, "Happy Father's Day to my husband, David Burtka. He continues to prioritize parenting in a way I never thought was possible. Selfless, creative, kind, stylish - just, everything. Our children shine in his light, and are better people, thanks to him. @dbelicious #grateful #happyfathersday."

Norman Reedus, Daughter, Diane Kruger, Father's Day 2019

Instagram / Diane Kruger

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus

They say good things come to those who wait.. I'm so glad I did ♥️," Diane Kruger wrote. "We love you Papa ♥️ Happy (19th!) Father's Day @bigbaldhead."

Mandy Moore, Dad, Donald Moore, Father's Day 2019

Instagram / Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore and Dad Donald

"Happy Father's Day to the best ever. Love you to the moon, Dad!!" she wrote.

Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed, Daughter, Obstructed, Bodhi, Father's Day 2019

Instagram / Ian Somerhalder

Ian Somerhalder and Daughter Bodh

The actor posted this photo of his and wife Nikki Reed's almost 2-year-old little girl, with her face obstructed (they are notoriously private), writing, "https://www.instagram.com/p/ByxghiWJQpg/

Drake, Father's Day 2019

Instagram / Drake

Drake

In 2017, French artist and former adult film star Sophie Brussaux gave birth to a baby boy, Adonis, and named the rapper as the father. Drake later confirmed he did in fact have a son. On Father's Day 2019, he shared this photo of what appears to be the boy's artwork.

Bindi Irwin, Steve Irwin, Father's Day 2019

Instagram / Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin and Steve Irwin

The star paid tribute to her late famous dad and Crocodile Hunter star, writing, "Thank you for always teaching me to stand up for what I believe in. I'm incredibly blessed to be your daughter and I love you so much."

Tom Brady, Kids, Father's Day 2019

Instagram / Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen

"Happy Father's Day my love," the supermodel wrote, alongside a photo of her husband with their two kids, Vivian and Benjamin, and his son Jack from a previous relationship. "There's no words to describe how much you mean to us. There's nothing that we love more than being with you! Besides being the best tickler, pancake maker and hair cuter in the world you are the best dad ! Thank you for always making us feel safe and for loving us the way that you do. We love you so much!"

Miranda Lambert, Father's Day 2019

Instagram / Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert and Dad Richard

"Happy Father's Day to this one," she wrote. "Thanks for teaching me how to play a guitar, write a song, handle a gun, and stand strong in who I am. For all the haggard songs and for all the fried eggs and bacon first thing in the morning for 35 years. #RickLambert #yallwantsomeeggs?

Check out which celebs are celebrating their first Father's Day as dads.

