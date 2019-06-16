Caitlyn Jenner, Mandy Moore and Others Share Sweet Family Photos on Father's Day 2019

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 16, 2019 11:49 AM
Caitlyn Jenner took to Instagram on Sunday to share sweet photos of her family on Father's Day 2019.
She posted pics of her late father William Jenner, her sons Burt Jenner and Brandon Jenner with their children, Kim Kardashian's husband Kanye West with daughter North West, Rob Kardashian with daughter Dream Kardashian, Scott Disick with his and ex Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope, and Kylie Jenner's beau Travis Scott with their daughter Stormi Webster.
"To all the dads in my life- happy Father's Day!" Caitlyn wrote. "Starting with my father, a World War Two veteran. Dad, Burt, Brandon, Kanye, Rob, Scott, and Travis - Happy Father's Day!"
Her daughter Kendall Jenner also paid tribute to the reality star, posting on her Instagram Story throwback pics of the two, including photos with her sister Kylie Jenner and mom and Caitlyn's ex-wife Kris Jenner.
"Happy father's day to our amazing dad @caitlynjenner," Kendall wrote.
Other celebs also shared Father's Day tributes on Instagram, including Mandy Moore —who posted a pic of her with her dad, Ian Solmerhalder—who shared an image of him with his and wife Nikki Reed's almost 2-year-old daughter Bodhi, and Diane Kruger—who late last year welcomed her first child, a daughter, with boyfriend and The Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus, who has a son from a previous relationship.
See the stars' Father's Day tributes below:
Instagram / Kendall Jenner
"Happy father's day to our amazing dad @caitlynjenner," Kendall wrote to Caitlyn Jenner, alongside this throwback photo.
Instagram / Neil Patrick Harris
The actor paid tribute to his husband and their twins Harper and Gideon, writing, "Happy Father's Day to my husband, David Burtka. He continues to prioritize parenting in a way I never thought was possible. Selfless, creative, kind, stylish - just, everything. Our children shine in his light, and are better people, thanks to him. @dbelicious #grateful #happyfathersday."
Instagram / Diane Kruger
They say good things come to those who wait.. I'm so glad I did ♥️," Diane Kruger wrote. "We love you Papa ♥️ Happy (19th!) Father's Day @bigbaldhead."
Instagram / Mandy Moore
"Happy Father's Day to the best ever. Love you to the moon, Dad!!" she wrote.
Instagram / Ian Somerhalder
The actor posted this photo of his and wife Nikki Reed's almost 2-year-old little girl, with her face obstructed (they are notoriously private), writing, "https://www.instagram.com/p/ByxghiWJQpg/
Instagram / Drake
In 2017, French artist and former adult film star Sophie Brussaux gave birth to a baby boy, Adonis, and named the rapper as the father. Drake later confirmed he did in fact have a son. On Father's Day 2019, he shared this photo of what appears to be the boy's artwork.
Instagram / Bindi Irwin
The star paid tribute to her late famous dad and Crocodile Hunter star, writing, "Thank you for always teaching me to stand up for what I believe in. I'm incredibly blessed to be your daughter and I love you so much."
Instagram / Gisele Bundchen
"Happy Father's Day my love," the supermodel wrote, alongside a photo of her husband with their two kids, Vivian and Benjamin, and his son Jack from a previous relationship. "There's no words to describe how much you mean to us. There's nothing that we love more than being with you! Besides being the best tickler, pancake maker and hair cuter in the world you are the best dad ! Thank you for always making us feel safe and for loving us the way that you do. We love you so much!"
Instagram / Miranda Lambert
"Happy Father's Day to this one," she wrote. "Thanks for teaching me how to play a guitar, write a song, handle a gun, and stand strong in who I am. For all the haggard songs and for all the fried eggs and bacon first thing in the morning for 35 years. #RickLambert #yallwantsomeeggs?
