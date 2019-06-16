Prince Harry, Andy Cohen and Other Stars Celebrate First Father's Day as Dads

Prince Harry, a Bachelor star and Andy Cohen are some of the celebrity dads who are celebrating their first Father's Day as dads on Sunday.

The Duke of Sussex's wife Meghan Markle gave birth to their first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May. On Father's Day 2019, they shared a new photo of their boy.

The Bachelor season 22 star Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his wife Lauren also welcomed their first child, daughter Alessi Ren Luyendyk, in May, four months after they wed.

Cohen, host of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, welcomed his first child, son Benjamin Allen Cohen, via surrogate back in February.