Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share 1st Photo of Baby Archie's Face on Father's Day

Happy Father's Day, Prince Harry!

The Duke of Sussex is celebrating his first-ever Father's Day today, just over a month after welcoming baby Archie Harrison with wife Meghan Markle. In honor of the special day, the royal couple took to social media to share the first photo of their baby boy's face.

In the sweet new picture, taken by the royals and posted to their Sussex Instagram account on Sunday, baby Archie looks at the camera while being held by his dad.

"Happy Father's Day! And wishing a very special first Father's Day to The Duke of Sussex," the caption reads.