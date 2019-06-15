The Lion King Sir John x Luminess Cosmetics Collection Is Here!

by Katherine Riley | Sat., Jun. 15, 2019 10:30 PM

E-Comm: Sir John x Luminess Cosmetics Lion King Collection

Luminess Cosmetics

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We just can't wait for the upcoming live-action The Lion King movie. And now, we can all be prepared to hit the theater looking like queens thanks to Sir John x Luminess Cosmetics' Limited-Edition The Lion King makeup collab.

We're big fans of celebrity makeup artist Sir John, whose clients include BeyoncéKarlie Kloss and Chrissy Teigen, just to name a few. The man even struck a pose in our E! Glambot on the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet!

So make like a lioness and snap up these beauty products for you and your pride!

Watch

Summer Beauty With Beyoncé's Makeup Artist Sir John

E-Comm: Lion King Cosmetics

Kingdom Sculpting Palette

Inspired by scenic scenes of the African Sahara, this collection of sculpting powders will fiercely define your facial features.

SHOP NOW: $42 at Ulta or shopDisney

E-Comm: Lion King Cosmetics

Can't Wait to Be Queen Eyeshadow Palette

The eyeshadow shades in this palette are named after characters in the film like Simba and Nala.

SHOP NOW: $42 at Ulta or shopDisney

E-Comm: Lion King Cosmetics

Circle of Life Highlighter

This face and body highlighter adds a touch of glow to any look with a lit-from-within finish.

SHOP NOW: $40 at Ulta or shopDisney

E-Comm: Lion King Cosmetics

Legacy Tinted Lip Balm in Hakuna Matata

Your lips with have no worries with this moisturizing nude balm.

SHOP NOW: $24 at Ulta or shopDisney

E-Comm: Lion King Cosmetics

Be Brave Matte Lipstick in Pounce

This pink-nude lippy is pigment-rich and smudge-proof with a long-lasting velvety finish.

SHOP NOW: $24 at Ulta or shopDisney

E-Comm: Lion King Cosmetics

Be Brave Matte Lipstick in Lion's Mane

The same goes for this bold red-orange lipstick.

SHOP NOW: $24 at Ulta or shopDisney

E-Comm: Lion King Cosmetics

Be Prepared Liquid Lipstick in Romantic Atmosphere

This true-red liquid lipstick delivers all-day weightless wear.

SHOP NOW: $24 at Ulta or shopDisney

E-Comm: Lion King Cosmetics

Be Prepared Liquid Lipstick in Trouble

Ditto in this warm brown shade.

SHOP NOW: $24 at Ulta or shopDisney

E-Comm: Lion King Cosmetics

Limited Edition Collector's Vault

This beautifully packaged set includes all products in the collection.

SHOP NOW: $250 at Ulta or shopDisney

