Best Dressed at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Lana Condor, Heidi Montag and More

Stars such as Lana Condor, Heidi Montag and Elisabeth Moss turned heads with particularly stylish looks on the red carpet at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Condor, star of Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before, wore a printed Jacquard fabric mini dress with puffy cap sleeves, paired with burgundy pointed heels.

Montag, who can be seen soon on MTV's The Hills: New Beginnings, walked the red carpet in a $4,200 navy wool and silk belted '70s-style Gucci jumpsuit.

Moss, star of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, channeled a real Mother of Dragons with a long sleeve, printed black and silver mini dress.

Shazam! actor Zachary Levi is hosting the 2019 MTV Movie & Movie Awards, which is taking place in Santa Monica on Saturday. The ceremony will air on MTV on Monday at 9 p.m. ET.