Inside North West and Penelope Disick's Candy Land-Themed Birthday Party

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's daughters North West and Penelope Disick had the sweetest birthday celebration on Saturday. Literally the sweetest.

Per tradition, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars threw their girls a double party, and this year's theme was the popular Hasbro board game Candy Land. North turned 6 on Saturday and Penelope turns 7 next month.

Their birthday party was held at one of the family's large backyards and featured a rainbow board game path. And there was so much candy. So much candy that the Kardashians could have given Willy Wonka a run for his money.

There were colorful wrapped gum ball-shaped balloons and other candy decor such as giant gummy bears, toadstools and lollipops, a candy-themed bounce house and tables full of candy, including a giant candy bar with pieces of candy spelling out the words "Happy B-Day Penelope and North." It also had two matching white frosted cakes covered in rainbow candy buttons.

Guests also enjoyed frozen treats from a Mister Softee soft-serve ice cream truck.