MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Stars such as Lizzo and The Hills: New Beginnings' Audrina Patridge and Mischa Barton hit the red carpet on Saturday for the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The annual ceremony takes place in Santa Monica, California and will air on Monday on MTV. Lizzo is among the performers.

Nominees include Lady Gaga, Brie Larson, Sandra Bullock, Rami Malek, Robert Downey Jr., Penn Badgley, Lupita Nyong'o, The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss, Game of Thrones actresses Emilia Clarke and Maisie Williams, and Shazam!'s Zachary Levi, who is hosting the ceremony.

Presenters include Aubrey Plaza, Dave Bautista, David Spade, Jameela Jamil, Kiernan Shipka, Kumail Nanjiani, Maude Apatow, and Storm Reid.

The show will feature performances from Lizzo and Bazzi.