MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 15, 2019 4:46 PM
Stars such as Lizzo and The Hills: New Beginnings' Audrina Patridge and Mischa Barton hit the red carpet on Saturday for the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
The annual ceremony takes place in Santa Monica, California and will air on Monday on MTV. Lizzo is among the performers.
Nominees include Lady Gaga, Brie Larson, Sandra Bullock, Rami Malek, Robert Downey Jr., Penn Badgley, Lupita Nyong'o, The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss, Game of Thrones actresses Emilia Clarke and Maisie Williams, and Shazam!'s Zachary Levi, who is hosting the ceremony.
Presenters include Aubrey Plaza, Dave Bautista, David Spade, Jameela Jamil, Kiernan Shipka, Kumail Nanjiani, Maude Apatow, and Storm Reid.
The show will feature performances from Lizzo and Bazzi.
See photos of stars on the red carpet at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards:
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The singer and rapper showcases a daring look.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The Hills: New Beginnings star shows some leg.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The Saving Zoë actress turns heads with this look.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's son poses for the cameras.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
The Last Man on Earth actor rocks a burgundy jacket.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The Austin & Ally actress and singer showcases a daring yellow style.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The O.C.-turned-The Hills: New Beginnings star poses in a black dress.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The Shazam! and Andi Mack actor sports a Fendi jacket and pants.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The Still the King actress showcases a floral look.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The Hills: New Beginnings star showcases an all-black look.
The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air live from Santa Monica, California on Monday, June 17 at 9 p.m. ET.
