MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 15, 2019 4:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Stars such as Lizzo and The Hills: New BeginningsAudrina Patridge and Mischa Barton hit the red carpet on Saturday for the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The annual ceremony takes place in Santa Monica, California and will air on Monday on MTV. Lizzo is among the performers.

Nominees include Lady Gaga, Brie Larson, Sandra Bullock, Rami Malek, Robert Downey Jr.Penn Badgley, Lupita Nyong'o, The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth MossGame of Thrones actresses Emilia Clarke and Maisie Williams, and Shazam!'s Zachary Levi, who is hosting the ceremony.

Presenters include Aubrey Plaza, Dave Bautista, David Spade, Jameela Jamil, Kiernan Shipka, Kumail Nanjiani, Maude Apatow, and Storm Reid.

The show will feature performances from Lizzo and Bazzi.

Watch

Emilia Clarke: Khaleesi, Mother of Dragons Saved My Life

See photos of stars on the red carpet at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards:

Lizzo, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Lizzo

The singer and rapper showcases a daring look.

Audrina Patridge, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Audrina Patridge

The Hills: New Beginnings star shows some leg.

Vanessa Marano , 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Vanessa Marano

The Saving Zoë actress turns heads with this look.

Article continues below

Brandon Thomas Lee, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Brandon Thomas Lee

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's son poses for the cameras.

Keith L. Williams, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Keith L. Williams

The Last Man on Earth actor rocks a burgundy jacket.

Laura Marano , 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Laura Marano

The Austin & Ally actress and singer showcases a daring yellow style.

Article continues below

Mischa Barton , 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Mischa Barton

The O.C.-turned-The Hills: New Beginnings star poses in a black dress.

Asher Angel, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Asher Angel

The Shazam! and Andi Mack actor sports a Fendi jacket and pants.

Madison Iseman, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Madison Iseman

The Still the King actress showcases a floral look.

Article continues below

Jason Wahler, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jason Wahler

The Hills: New Beginnings star showcases an all-black look.

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air live from Santa Monica, California on Monday, June 17 at 9 p.m. ET.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards , Awards , Red Carpet , Top Stories , Apple News , Fashion , VG

Trending Stories

Latest News

Is Tim Allen Saying Goodbye to Buzz Lightyear in "Toy Story 4"?

Keanu Reeves Talks Bringing Duke Caboom to Life in "Toy Story 4"

Tessa Thompson Won't Tell Chris Hemsworth's Secret

Is This Tom Hanks Last Rodeo as Woody in "Toy Story 4"?

Does Chris Hemsworth Think Aliens Live on Earth?

Natasha Lyonne Talks "Russian Doll" & "OITNB" Finale

Amy Poehler Reveals the "Tricky" Part of Making "Russian Doll"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.