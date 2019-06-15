Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens Are Gorgeous Bridesmaids at Friend's Wedding

Here comes the bride...and the Wildcats!

Pretty Little Liars alum Brant Daugherty is marrying his fiancé and actress Kimberly Hidalgo on Saturday and High School Musical co-stars and besties Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens are two of her bridesmaids!

Just before the ceremony, Tisdale posted on her Instagram page a Boomerang video of her, Hudgens and four other bridesmaids. The group wore near-matching vintage-style, beaded lavender gowns.

"We're ready for you @kimhidalgo!!" the actress and singer wrote.

Tisdale also posted on her Instagram Story a selfie of her and Hudgens posting at the wedding ceremony site.