Jessie J Opens Up About Boyfriend Channing Tatum, His Daughter and Infertility

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 15, 2019 12:39 PM
Jessie J opened up more about her relationship with actor Channing Tatum in a new interview, during which she gushed about his "lovely" daughter, Everly.
Speaking to the London Times in an interview posted on Saturday, the 31-year-old British singer also opened up about her desire to have children of her own, amid her open battle with a condition that could cause infertility.
Jessie and Channing, 39, first sparked romance rumors last October, just before Jenna Dewan, Everly's mother and his then-estranged wife, filed for divorce. He then seemingly confirmed his and Jessie's relationship by gushing over her on Instagram. They have since been spotted out together several times. While Channing has not talked about Jessie to the press yet, she began to speak publicly about their romance earlier this month. However, she keeps some key things private; in her recent interview, she refused to say how the two met.
"Uh uh, no," she told the Times. "Chan and I got photographed before our relationship was even a thing and that created such pressure. We've needed time to get to know each other. We've just had our first holiday together, which was wonderful, but that's all I'm saying."
Earlier this month, Jessie told The Sun's Dan Wootton's Dan Wootton Interview podcast, "The reason we kept it a secret for as long as we could was because we wanted to really enjoy it without it being magnified into something that it wasn't yet. You don't go on a date with a guy twice for a dinner then fall in love – well maybe you can, but that's not me. That's not who I am. I need time."
The singer has already met Channing's daughter.
"She's just six and absolutely lovely," she told the Times.
During the interview, Channing texted Jessie.
"Aw, he wants to know what suit he should wear for his meeting," she said.
"I'm thinking about calling my next tour 'Magic Mike and I' and having Chan open for me as a stripper," Jessie also joked to the Times. "He'd do it too! That would sell some tickets, eh?"
Jessie also opened up to the Times about her battle with adenomyosis, a condition similar to endometriosis that causes tissue that lines the uterus to grow into the uterine wall. It often leads to pain and can make it difficult to become pregnant or sustain a pregnancy, and treatments don't always work. In November, the singer told the crowd at a concert, which Channing attended, that four years prior, a doctor told her she could not have children. She said her reaction was, "Oh hell nooooooo."
"The pain I've been through with this disease is the hardest thing I've ever had to face," Jessie told the Times. "I get severe pain, which I have to manage, and psychologically, well, having children was always a big thing for me. I may be infertile, which, not gonna lie, would be devastating."
"Basically, I am still hoping [to be able to get pregnant]. Some days it seems possible I might have children and others not. I have to accept that becoming a mother is going to be a battle," Jessie continued. "Oh yeah, I might go down the route of adoption or even surrogacy. I pray I have children the natural way, but if not, I'll deal with it."
Jessie had told Wootten that she was told she would need a hysterectomy to deal with her disease and that she refused to get one.
"I was told I can't have kids. Do I believe it? No. Do I believe I will have kids? Yes. Do I believe in miracles? Yes," she said. "I believe in energy, I believe in spiritual healing, I believe in diet, I believe in non-conformist medicine. And I have been on a mission ever since and I'm still on a mission now to make it happen, whether it's naturally or whether it's a surrogate or adoption."
