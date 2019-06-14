Becca Kufrin Wants Bachelor Nations Help in Getting Rid of Arie Luyendyk Jr. Engagement Dress

As the saying goes: out with the old and in with the new!

Becca Kufrin is giving her closet a major overhaul by getting rid of a bunch of dresses that she wore during her time on Arie Luyendyk Jr. 's season of The Bachelor. According to Becca, she is giving a lucky drag queen some of the cocktail dresses that she wore during rose ceremonies, some of which actually hold fun memories for the former Bachelorette.

But there is also the dress that she says holds "bad juju." Cue the dramatic music!

It turns out that the 29-year-old is still in possession of the floor-length evening gown that she was wearing when Arie got down on knee. On her Instagram Story, Kufrin says that her mom had been storing the "beautiful" lace gown for her, but that she realized it was time to part ways with the dress. "Let's be honest — I'm never gonna wear it again," she explains.