Becca Kufrin Wants Bachelor Nations Help in Getting Rid of Arie Luyendyk Jr. Engagement Dress

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Jun. 14, 2019 4:41 PM
As the saying goes: out with the old and in with the new!
Becca Kufrin is giving her closet a major overhaul by getting rid of a bunch of dresses that she wore during her time on Arie Luyendyk Jr. 's season of The Bachelor. According to Becca, she is giving a lucky drag queen some of the cocktail dresses that she wore during rose ceremonies, some of which actually hold fun memories for the former Bachelorette.
But there is also the dress that she says holds "bad juju." Cue the dramatic music!
It turns out that the 29-year-old is still in possession of the floor-length evening gown that she was wearing when Arie got down on knee. On her Instagram Story, Kufrin says that her mom had been storing the "beautiful" lace gown for her, but that she realized it was time to part ways with the dress. "Let's be honest — I'm never gonna wear it again," she explains.
So, she is looking to find it a new home. However, this decision prompted some questions from her followers. It seems some fans are wondering why she wouldn't do the more cathartic thing by throwing it away or burning it. After all, if it has "bad juju" from their ill-timed breakup then why pass it on to someone else?
But there is a simple explanation behind her motivations. "I'm not gonna do it dirty like that," she explains. "There are several people who took a lot of time and hours and energy to fit it and alter it and all that fun stuff."
However, for those who are worried about any bad vibes that may be engrained in the fabric, she has a solution. Becca says that as a safety precaution she will sage the dress before sending it to a new owner. And, after some creative brainstorming with her followers, she has decided that the new owner should be a bride who is getting married for the second time and wants to forgo the traditional white dress.
Of course, the bride-to-be is likely going to go for the traditional color for her wedding to Garrett Yrigoyen, but it doesn't hurt to help out a bride in need.
