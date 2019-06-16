Miley Cyrus, Kristen Stewart and Sandra Bullock: See What the MTV Movie Awards Looked Like 10 Years Ago

2009 was a year that will forever stand out in pop culture history.

Hannah Montana: The Movie premiered, the Black Eyed Peas released their hit song "Boom Boom Pow" and The Hills cast was airing their drama for all to revel in. Life was good.

Now, nearly ten years later, it seems like not much has changed. The Hills cast is making it's return to the air waves, minus a few key cast members, and Miley Cyrus is sporting a very Hannah Montana-esque hair style, complete with bangs. And in the comedy realm, Sasha Baron Cohen continues to push the envelope with his wild antics.

Moreover, Zachary Levi is returning to dominate the red carpet. But, this time he is the host! Moreover, he happens to be a nominee for Best Hero and Best Comedic Performance.

And he isn't the only star returning to the show as nominees. Plenty of stars are coming back in fabulous fashion.