How The Bachelorette Is About to Explore Sex and Religion

Things are about to get sexy on The Bachelorette, but not in the way you might expect.

We've all heard Hannah Brown's iconic line, "I have had sex and Jesus still loves me" from the promos, and based on what we've now heard from Chris Harrison, those scenes have more to do with the Jesus than the sex.

"It's not as much sex as it is religion, which is a very interesting topic," he says. "It's not a topic we dive into a lot because it really depends on the Bachelor or Bachelorette and how strong their faith is and what it means to them, and how you define that, and I think it's going to be a great topic of debate."