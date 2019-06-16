BRAND NEW
"Tristan Admitted It!" See How Khloe Kardashian Found Out About the Jordyn Woods Cheating Scandal in New Promo

by Brett Malec | Sun., Jun. 16, 2019 7:05 PM

 The moment KUWTK fans have been waiting to see is finally here.

The Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson cheating scandal comes to light in next Sunday's brand new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and this just-released promo shows just how the Kardashian family found out about the explosive news.

"Tristan and Jordyn were all over each other last night," Kim Kardashian's BFF Larsa Pippen relays over the phone.
 
Cut to Kris Jenner telling Kim, "We just need to figure out what the whole, full story is." "Tristan admitted it!" Kim tells her mother.
 
Kylie Jenner reacts, "I'm just like, 'What were you thinking?'"
 
A heartbroken Khloe Kardashian says, "I knew who he was, I never in a million years thought that's who she was."

"It just sucks it has to be so public," Khloe cries.

See the whole Tristan-Jordyn scandal unfold on part one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians two-part season finale this coming Sunday.

