Look Back at the Best Kiss Nominees at the MTV Movie & TV Awards Through the Years

MTV

At the 2018 ceremony, Love, Simon co-stars Keiynan Lonsdale and Nick Robinson were announced as the Best Kiss winners. Lonsdale took to the stage to accept the award, delivering a powerful speech to the audience.

"First of all, I know Nick really wishes he could be here, because I know he would be so grateful for this moment," Lonsdale said. "I just want to say to every kid, you can live your dreams and wear dresses."

"You can live your dreams and kiss the one that you love, no matter what gender they are. You can live your dreams and believe in magic," Lonsdale concluded his speech. "You can be yourself. Thank you so much."