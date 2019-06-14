Meghan King Edmonds Breaks Silence on Husband Jim Edmonds' Cheating Scandal

Meghan King Edmonds says she feels sad, abandoned, and lonely and no longer trusts her husband Jim Edmonds after he admitted to exchanging explicit texts with another woman.

The website AllAboutTheTEA.com had reported on Thursday that he allegedly reconnected with a former lover in March 2018, while the former Real Housewives of Orange County star was pregnant with their twin sons Hayes and Hart, their second and third child together, and that Meghan, 34, left her an angry voicemail. The outlet also published what it said were screenshots of sexts between Jim, 48, and the other woman.

He told Us Weekly in a statement that he "regrettably" "had a lapse in judgment" and "engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person," but added that there was no "type of relationship or physical contact." The retired baseball player also said, "Clearly, I made a very poor decision to expose myself and my family to this type of person. For this, I am truly sorry and sought forgiveness from my wife."

"I found out the same way you guys did, in the tabloids," Meghan, who is his third wife, wrote on her blog on Friday. "I never left a voicemail for the other woman. I called Jimmy and he confessed to me that he had exchanged lewd photos with this woman over the course of several months and a physical relationship never existed. He paid her off to protect me so I'd never find out."