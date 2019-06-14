Taylor Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" Sparks Influx in GLAAD Donations

Taylor Swift's new music is making people feel—and do—good!

Hours after the music superstar dropped a fresh tune called "You Need to Calm Down," GLAAD has seen an influx in small donations in the amount of $13 from fans around the world.

"Taylor Swift is one of the world's biggest pop stars," said Anthony Ramos, Director of Talent Engagement at GLAAD. "The fact that she continues to use her platform and music to support the LGBTQ community and the Equality Act is a true sign of being an ally. ‘You Need to Calm Down' is the perfect Pride anthem, and we're thrilled to see Taylor standing with the LGBTQ community to promote inclusivity, equality, and acceptance this Pride month."

For those who may not be a Swiftie, 13 is Taylor's favorite number and likely explains the common donation from so many admirers.

Earlier this month, the "ME!" singer showed her support for the LGBTQ community by sharing a public letter to a Republican senator where she asked him to support the Equality Act.