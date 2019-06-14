Justin Timberlake Gushes Over Jessica Biel and Son Silas After Award Win

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jun. 14, 2019 12:33 PM

Justin Timberlake, Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Justin Timberlake gave his wife, Jessica Biel, and their son, Silas, the sweetest shout-out during his acceptance speech at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 50th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner in New York on Thursday.

"To my wife, who is here tonight and who has given me the greatest gift of love," the 10-time Grammy winner said after Timbaland presented him with the Contemporary Icon Award. "Our son is 4 now, and he's dope, too! I've written so many songs because of that that I'm so proud of and I just…I'm extremely humbled. I hope that I can represent this award for all of you." 

Earlier in his speech, Timberlake opened up about the songwriting process and what it truly means to him.

"If there is a God, that writing a song and connecting to that meditative moment, that's the closest that I will get to her," he said at one point. 

In addition to receiving the award, Timberlake performed his hits "SexyBack," "Cry Me a River" and "Mirrors."

Watch

Justin Timberlake on Son Silas Getting Into Showbiz

He wasn't the only artist honored that evening. Halsey, Carole Bayer and Martin Bandier also received awards and Dallas Austin, Missy Elliott, Tom T. Hall, John Prine, Jack Tempchin and Yusuf/Cat Stevens were inducted into the Hall of Fame. 

Before the awards ceremony, Timberlake and Biel celebrated Austin's induction at the restaurant Sadelle's.

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Jermaine Dupri, Songwriters Hall of Fame

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Sony/ATV Music Publishing

It shouldn't come as a huge surprise that Timberlake would gush over his family members in his speech. After all, the actress and the singer have been extremely supportive of each other's careers. For instance, the 7th Heaven star has cheered on her hubby at several of his concerts and even appeared in his music videos. Similarly, Timberlake was his spouse's biggest cheerleader at the 2018 Emmy Awards, where she was up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her performance in The Sinner.

Congrats, J.T.!

