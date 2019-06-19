Basketball Wives Returns: Where Are Your Favorite Former Castmates Now?

In the game of reality TV, the Basketball Wives cast always comes out on top.

It's hard to believe that it's been nine years since VH1 first introduced fans to a group of women who are the wives and girlfriends—or have been romantically linked to—professional basketball players.

But fast-forward to tonight when a brand-new season will kick off with newlywed Tami Roman, Evelyn Lozada, Shaunie O'Neal and more familiar faces.

While this year is sure to bring about plenty of drama, many viewers can't help but wonder what some former cast members are up to now.

For some like Angel Love Davis, they have no regrets about signing up for the show. "The whole experience was amazing. I got a chance to meet some amazing women, which some I'm still friends with," she told E! News exclusively. "And I got a chance to introduce myself to the world in a positive way."