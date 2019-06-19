Check Out Eva Longoria's Cutest Mommy Moments With Baby Santiago

  • By
    &

by Jillian Punwar | Wed., Jun. 19, 2019 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Eva Longoria

Instagram

Happy birthday Santiago!

Eva Longoria and husband José Bastón are celebrating their child's first birthday today and both parents are clearly loving their new role as parents.

The Grand Hotel executive producer gave birth on June 20 and ever since then, she has gushed about how amazing motherhood is—especially when you have a baby as cute as Santiago!

"I don't even remember life before this little piece of love entered it," Eva shared on her Instagram on her first Mother's Day. "Every day is a blessing I cherish with all my heart!" 

Since giving birth to Santiago 12 months ago, Eva has brought him along on many adventures documented on her Instagram. Santiago has gotten to tag along to the Cannes Film Festival, explore the historic streets of Italy and even take selfies with Victoria Beckham.

Watch

Eva Longoria Says Her Son's First Word Was Lady Gaga

How can we live the life of a celebrity baby?

To celebrate a whole year of Santiago's cuteness, we thought we'd take a look back on some of Eva's best mom moments in our gallery below.

Eva Longoria

Instagram

Messy Mom Buns

"Hey @chrissyteigen is this the official hairstyle of breast feeding?" Eva Longoria joked as she rocked a messy bun while cuddling her newborn son.

Eva Longoria

Instagram

Santiago Goes to Work

"First day back to work and look who is my assistant director! He has a desk and everything!" the star joked with baby Santiago on Instagram. 

Eva Longoria

Instagram

6 Month Birthday

Eva Longoria posted this sweet moment between her son and her son in honor of his 6 month birthday. "My sweet angel, you are 6months today and it feels like you were just born yesterday!" she wrote. "Although I can't remember my life without you. Your laughter melts my heart in ways you will never know."

Article continues below

Eva Longoria

Instagram

Learning Politics Early

"It's never too early to learn about your candidates," the actress joked on Instagram while reading a voting pamphlet with her 11 month-old son, urging her followers to educate themselves for the midterm elections. 

Eva Longoria

Instagram

Poolside Hangouts

"Ready for a dip in the pool!" the A-list actress posted alongside a photo of her and her son wearing similar hats on Instagram.

Eva Longoria

Instagram

Directed by ... Santiago!

"I think I found our next director," Eva Longoria joked while on the set of Blackish. 

Article continues below

Eva Longoria

Instagram

Birthday Kisses

Eva Longoria posted this heart-warming photo on her birthday adding, "Thank you all so much for all the birthday wishes!! I'm having the best day with my loved ones and getting a lot of kisses from my Santi baby!"

Eva Longoria

Instagram

Nap Time

"Will he always hold me like this?" the star jokingly asked while sharing a photo of nap time with her son. 

Eva Longoria

Travel Buddies

"Ya'll like my new carry-on?" the actress joked on Instagram

Article continues below

Eva Longoria

Instagram

Snack Time

The Grand Hotel executive producer shared this adorable photo of her "Santi" eating bread together. "Us. Just chilling and eating bread. #Moments," she wrote.  

Eva Longoria

Beach Baby

Eva Longoria posted this cute picture of her and her son sitting poolside on vacation. 

Eva Longoria

Instagram

Sunset Dances

"Dancing to the sunset!" Eva Longoria shared on her Instagram while on vacation with her son Santiago. 

Article continues below

Eva Longoria

Instagram

Smiley Saturday

"Ma' boy!" the world-renowned actress shared on Instagram

Eva Longoria

Instagram

Foot Kisses?

The Jane the Virgin star shared this hilarious, and maybe unsanitary photo with her 6.7 million Instagram followers. 

Eva Longoria

Strolling Through Italy

The actress wandered through the streets of Italy with her newborn son, adding "Most of Italy is so beautiful, it looks like the backlot of a movie studio!" 

Article continues below

Eva Longoria

Instagram

Spaghetti for Mother's Day

"My first Mother's Day! I don't even remember life before this little piece of love entered it," Eva Longoria shared on her first Mother's Day as a new mom. 

Eva Longoria

Instagram

Vacation Time!

The actress posted this adorable photo on her Instagram, adding "Vacation Mode!" 

Eva Longoria, Victoria Beckham

Instagram

Meeting Victoria Beckham

Eva Longoria introduced her newborn son to friend Victoria Beckham in Paris prior to Fashion Week.

Article continues below

Eva Longoria, Son, Santiago, Christmas 2018

Instagram / Eva Longoria

First Christmas

The Desperate Housewives star got into Christmas spirit by dressing up baby Santiago in an adorable festive outfit for his first Christmas. 

Eva Longoria, Santiago Bastón, Celeb Kids at Cannes Film Festival

Instagram

Cannes Moments

"My ray of sunshine!" the actress posted on Instagram while in Cannes for the Cannes Film Festival. 

Crossing fingers Santiago has a great first birthday!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Eva Longoria , Celeb Kids , Kids , VG , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1611

Watch the Kardashian Sisters Piece Together What Happened Between Jordyn Woods & Tristan Thompson the Morning After Cheating Scandal

Prince William, Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton “Deeply Concerned and Saddened” After Royal Convoy Seriously Injures a Pedestrian

James Corden, Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth and James Corden's Waiter War Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

A Blast From Interviews Past: "Toy Story"

Kiss Cam Couples, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber

Pucker Up! You Have to See These Hollywood Stars Caught On the Kiss Cam

E-Comm: How to Use Lip Oils

Why Lip Oils Beat Lipstick Every Time

Rob Kardashian

How Rob Kardashian Is Focused on Making a "Full Transformation" From the Inside Out

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.