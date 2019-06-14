Score Big at This Puma Flash Sale!

by Katherine Riley | Fri., Jun. 14, 2019 9:03 AM

E-Comm: Selena Gomez x Puma

SG x PUMA

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

You know what makes Friday even better? A flash sale! And this Puma Flash Sale is a good one. You can snag stellar sneaks for 45% off—including ones from the Puma x Selena Gomez collab!

We've singled out some of our favorite items below, but over 200 shoes are a part of the blowout. So keep scrolling and snag yourself a fresh pair of kicks for this summer before they sell out.

E-comm: Puma Flash Sale, Smash V2 Leather Sneaker

Smash V2 Leather Sneaker

Everyone needs a pair of classic white sneaks that will go with everything. Why not get 'em on sale?

SHOP NOW: $55 $38 at Nordstrom Rack

E-comm: Puma Flash Sale, Popcat Slide Sandal

Popcat Slide Sandal

Pool slides are everything this summer, and this one adds a great pop of color.

SHOP NOW: $25 $19 at Nordstrom Rack

E-comm: Puma Flash Sale, Dare Slip-On Sneaker

Dare Slip-On Sneaker

Dual elastic straps make this slip-on perfect for airport travel.

SHOP NOW: $60 $45 at Nordstrom Rack

 

E-comm: Puma Flash Sale, Selena Gomez Runner Athletic Sneaker

Selena Gomez Runner Athletic Sneaker

Come and get these adorable Selena sneaks!

SHOP NOW: $120 $82 at Nordstrom Rack

E-comm: Puma Flash Sale, Defy Mid Core Sneaker

Defy Mid Core Sneaker

With a stretch sock fit, this sneaker will keep you light on your feet.

SHOP NOW: $100 $55 at Nordstrom Rack

E-comm: Puma Flash Sale, Vikky v2 Suede Sneaker

Vikky v2 Suede Sneaker

Get this classic style in a trendy rose shade.

SHOP NOW: $55 $38 at Nordstrom Rack

E-comm: Puma Flash Sale, NRGY Neko Engineer Knit Athletic Sneaker

NRGY Neko Engineer Knit Athletic Sneaker

This fun pink sneaker features comfy knit construction and an NRGY foam midsole.

SHOP NOW: $85 $65 at Nordstrom Rack

