Irina Shayk Slays at First Runway Show Since Bradley Cooper Breakup

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jun. 14, 2019 6:33 AM

Irina Shayk, Runway

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma

Less than a week after fans learned about her split from Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk returned to the runway to walk in Thursday's CR Runway x LuisaViaRoma 90th anniversary fashion show in Italy.

The 33-year-old model hit in the runway in two all-black looks. The first was a form-fitting, strapless, leather dress by Ermanno Scervino, which Shayk wore with long leather gloves, black stockings and matching heels. The second was an ensemble by Mugler, which consisted of a pin-striped blazer and matching skirt with a thigh-high slit. Shayk also wore a sheer top and gloves, as well as a black scarf. Her hair was slicked back into a chic bun for both looks.

Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid and Stella Maxwell were just a few of the other models to strut down the catwalk. The show, held at the Piazzale Michelangelo, was part of Pitti Uomo, a fashion event held in Florence twice a year.

It certainly has been a busy time for Shayk. Just a few days ago, the celebrity posted pictures from her trip to Iceland.

Irina Shayk, Runway

Estrop/Getty Images

News of Shayk and Cooper's split broke last Thursday. However, fans suspected there had been trouble in paradise for a while. In fact, E! News reported the two had been "questioning" their relationship just the day before.

"As much as they tried to rekindle what thy once had, they couldn't find that spark," a source later told E! News. 

Shayk isn't the only one who's moving on after the four-year romance. The A Star Is Born director was also spotted enjoying a night out with pals earlier this week.

While neither star has publicly commented on the split, sources told E! News they "both want what's best for their daughter" Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper.

"They love their little girl dearly," another insider added, "and that's not going to change no matter what."

Irina Shayk , Bradley Cooper , Couples , Breakups

