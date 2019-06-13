Who Won Project Runway Season 17?

Well, all we have to say is that the Project Runway judges made the right decision.

Sebastian Grey was just named the winner of season 17 of the reality competition in its first year back on Bravo, beating Hester Sunshine and Garo Sparo for that title after the three finalists showed their final collections.

Garo, with unfinished zippers and ill-fitting clothes (and after he got rid of the one dress the judges had really liked), wasn't even a part of the conversation in the end, and it didn't really sound like Hester had a chance, as the judges had critiques for her, but almost nothing to say about Sebastian's polished lineup.