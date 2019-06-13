Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Spotted on Romantic Stroll: See Their Cutest Pics

Miranda Lambert is ditching her cowgirl hat in favor of some tennis shoes.

The country singer is officially a tried-and-true city girl after moving to the Big Apple to be with husband Brendan McLoughlin. Since their surprise marriage in January, the star appears to have moved to New York City with her beau, who happens to be a New York City Police officer.

While she and Brendan frequently make trips down south for award shows and other events, they seem happy living their life in the hustle and bustle that is New York City. On various occasions, the singer and police officer have been spotted holding hands and smiling as they walk through the city streets of Manhattan.

It's unclear when they started dating, but when Miranda first revealed their marriage she shared that her "heart is full."