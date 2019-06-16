Happy Father's Day, Scott Disick! Relive Lord Disick's Best Dad Moments From KUWTK

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Jun. 16, 2019 5:00 AM
Scott Disick is one iconic dad.
Not only does the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star love a good dad joke, but the father of three also has some serious dad swag. After all, he is Lord Disick.
As today (Sunday, Jun. 16) is Father's Day, we thought it'd be appropriate to look back on Disick's funniest father moments. Who can forget the time Scott schooled Khloe Kardashian on fruit knowledge?
"Is this a hairless peach?" the Revenge Body host inquired at the time.
"You're asking me if that's a hairless peach? What do you think I'm gonna think about?" the Talentless founder quipped in response. "This one went and got a Brazilian!"
However, Scott doesn't just offer up vast fruit knowledge as he's also willing to dish out family advice. Case in point: It was Kourtney Kardashian's ex Kim Kardashian turned to when she had concerns about Khloe.
"I think everybody wants to be protective of their family," the soon-to-be Flip It Like Disick star relayed to the KKW Beauty boss. "I think sometimes when people get too caught up, when it's like a negative protection and not always being there when the positive, then everybody feels kind of attacked."
Such wise words.
For all of this and more, be sure to watch the video above. Oh, and don't forget to wish Scott (as well as the paternal figure in your life) a happy Father's Day!
Happy Birthday, North West! Look Back at 6 Years of Adorable (& Fashionable!) Pics Starring Kim Kardashian's Daughter
Kim Kardashian Returns to the White House to Discuss Prison Reform: ''I Wanted to Do the Right Thing''
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?