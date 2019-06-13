Cuba Gooding Jr. Denies Groping Allegation But Turns Himself In to NYPD

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Jun. 13, 2019 11:50 AM

Cuba Gooding Jr.

Cuba Gooding Jr.is turning himself in in connection with a charge he says he did not commit.

The 51-year-old Oscar winner walked into the Special Victims Unit in Manhattan on Thursday afternoon to be potentially booked on a charge of forcible touching. However, a source close to the case tells E! News, "It is believed there is surveillance that will exonerate him."

"We asked the DA to review it because we believe these charges should not move forward," his attorney told E! News. "However the DA's office will neither confirm nor deny if they have in fact reviewed it. So, now we are turning him in as the charges still stand."

Just days ago, the star was accused of being "extremely intoxicated" and grabbing a woman's breasts at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge in New York.

The unidentified woman is reported to be 30-years-old, according to Page Six

At the time a New York Police Department source told E! News, "He could potentially be arrested...It's up to the detectives on how they decide to proceed."

