Cuba Gooding Jr. Denies Groping Allegation But Turns Himself In to NYPD

Cuba Gooding Jr.is turning himself in in connection with a charge he says he did not commit.

The 51-year-old Oscar winner walked into the Special Victims Unit in Manhattan on Thursday afternoon to be potentially booked on a charge of forcible touching. However, a source close to the case tells E! News, "It is believed there is surveillance that will exonerate him."

"We asked the DA to review it because we believe these charges should not move forward," his attorney told E! News. "However the DA's office will neither confirm nor deny if they have in fact reviewed it. So, now we are turning him in as the charges still stand."