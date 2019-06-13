Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Daughter Lola Graduates High School: "Happening Now!"

And just like that, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are the proud parents of a second high school graduate.

The LIVE With Kelly and Ryan co-host posted on her Instagram Story on Thursday photos of the pair's daughter Lola Consuelos at her graduation. One pic shows her with her father, while the 17-year-old appears with friends in other images. Lola wore a black cap and gown over a white dress and gold heels. Her dad matched in a black suit.

"Happening now!!!!!" Kelly wrote.

The night before, she posted a pic of her daughter and her friends at a pre-graduation pizza party.

Last week, Lola's parents sent her off to her senior prom.

The teen is headed to college; on her Instagram page, it indicates that she is enrolled at NYU Tisch School of the Arts' Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music and is set to graduate in 2023.