You Have to See Chris Evans' Sexy Birthday Gift to Fans

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jun. 13, 2019 11:12 AM

Chris Evans

Chris Evans is the gift that keeps on giving!

The Marvel star may be celebrating his 38th birthday today. But fortunately for fans, the beloved actor wanted to gift us with an amazing throwback Thursday.

"Loving all the birthday wishes!! This is my gift in return," he shared on Twitter before revealing a classic headshot. "This is the crown jewel."

Perhaps it's that seductive look he's giving to the camera. Maybe it's the Sean John track suit. Whatever the case may be, we are loving the #TBT.

"It's amazing I'm even alive given my knack for making the absolute worst decisions imaginable," Chris joked in his tweet that has been shared more than 19,000 times.

Watch

Chris Evans Says Mark Ruffalo Can't Be Trusted With Marvel Secrets

Because he is so well liked and respected in Hollywood, it's no surprise that Chris is receiving plenty of love from his famous friends.

Earlier in the day, Robert Downey Jr. took to social media and wished his famous co-star a great day.

"Happy birthday to America's a--," he joked on Twitter. "The world's a better place, and I owe you a kiss on the cheek! @ChrisEvans."

Mark Ruffalo added, "Happiest of birthdays to the fantastic @ChrisEvans. Love you, Bro. Always there when you need him. Wishing you all the best today!"

As for what Chris has lined up for the next 12 months, anticipation is building for his upcoming Apple TV miniseries titled Defending Jacob. It's based on the novel of the same name by William Landay.

Until then, the actor will continue to soak in all the love he is feeling from friends and fans alike.

"Thank you all for the amazing birthday wishes!!" he added on Twitter. "Some of them are really cracking me up!"

