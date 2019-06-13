Nipsey Hussle to Be Honored With Posthumous Humanitarian Award at 2019 BET Awards

The 2019 BET Awards will honor the late Nipsey Hussle and the work he did for his community over the years.

In late March, the 33-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper, née Ermias Asghedom, was shot and killed outside of his store, The Marathon Clothing, in South Los Angeles. As news of his death emerged, L.A. Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff shared that he had a meeting scheduled with Nipsey the following day. The meeting was to discuss ways Nipsey could help stop gang violence. Nipsey, who grew up in the South Los Angeles area, dedicated his time to helping the community.

On Thursday, it was announced that Nipsey's legacy will be honored with the Humanitarian Award at 2019 BET Awards.