This Video of Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Emme Hugging Alex Rodriguez Will Warm Your Heart

Get ready for cuteness overload!

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram on Thursday to share a tender moment between her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, and her daughter, Emme

It all happened during the singer's It's My Party tour performance in Sacramento, Calif. At one point, the two-time Grammy nominee brought her 11-year-old child onto the stage to perform their hit "Limitless." While the duet was certainly a sweet mother-daughter moment, it was what happened offstage that really made Lopez swoon.

After the performance, Emme walked over to find Rodriguez waiting backstage. The former baseball player immediately scooped her up and gave her a big hug and kiss.

"My whole heart," Lopez captioned video of the adorable exchange.

Of course, this should come as no surprise to Lopez's fans. After all, both she and her fiancé frequently post pictures of themselves spending family time with Emme, her brother Max and Rodriguez's kids Natasha and Ella.

"Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends," Lopez told People back in December. "I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] ‘I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it's nice.'"

The stars also seem to have a good rapport with the other's exes. The former Yankees star recently attended Max's recital along with his future wife and the father of her children Marc Anthony. Similarly, the "Jenny From the Block" star attended Natasha's graduation along with her hubby-to-be and the mother of his children Cynthia Scurtis.

 

Looks like it's one big happy family!

