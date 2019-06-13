Accio Harry Potter! Daniel Radcliffe Joins Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Movie

Is Kimmy Schmidt about to find true love with Daniel Radcliffe? Sure seems that way. E! News has learned Radcliffe, of the Harry Potter films and Miracle Workers fame, will star in Netflix's new Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special.

Details on his role weren't immediately revealed, but the plot for the new movie was. In the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special, Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) is on her biggest adventure yet, spanning three states and with plenty of explosions, Netflix said. There's also a dancing hamburger. Viewers will get to decide the outcome of the story similar to Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. Will Kimmy foil the Reverend's (Jon Hamm) evil plan and make it to her wedding on time? Or will you, as the the viewer, have characters accidentally start a war against the robots?