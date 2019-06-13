Vanessa Hudgens to Play Allie in Reading of The Notebook Musical Adaptation

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jun. 13, 2019 9:20 AM

Vanessa Hudgens, 2019 Tony Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Vanessa Hudgens is returning to her music roots, sort of.

The High School Musical star, who also showcases her musical performance skills in Grease: Live and Rent: Live, is set to lead a staged reading of Ingrid Michaelson and Bekah Brunstetter's musical adaptation of the 2004 romance movie The Notebook for Vassar and New York Stage & Film's Powerhouse Season this summer, according to multiple reports.

Hudgens is reading the part of "Middle Allie," who Rachel McAdams played in the movie opposite Ryan Gosling's Noah.

Tony nominee and star of Broadway's Once on This Island Hailey Kilgore will appear as "Younger Allie", while Cabaret's Andy Buckley (Cabaret) as "Older Allie."

Clifton Duncan from Carmen Jones will play "Middle Noah" to Hudgens' Allie. Jagged Little Pill's Antonio Cipriano and Tony-winning Chicago star James Naughton are playing "Younger Noah" and "Older Noah."

Watch

Vanessa Hudgens Explains Why Rent: Live Is Relevant

The Notebook reading will take place at Vasser College's Martel Theater on June 23.

The Notebook, Rachel McAdams, Ryan Gosling

New Line Cinema

It was announced in January that The Notebook the musical is set to head to Broadway at an undermined date. Casting has not been announced.

