It's a Jersey Shore Wedding and Farewell When Family Vacation Returns in July

Clear your Thursday nights this summer because Jerzdays are returning to MTV. E! News has learned Jersey Shore Family Vacation will return for new episodes on Thursday, July 11 at 8 p.m. on MTV.

In the new episodes, all your favorites are back, including Deena Nicole Cortese, Pauly D, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino. Cameras follow them as the squad rallies around Mike ahead of his prison sentence—and wedding! Deena prepares for the birth of her child, Jenni is dealing with divorce and Ronnie is struggling with all the jokes made at his expense. Meanwhile, Pauly gets in his wedding prank.

Watch

Jersey Shore Star Snooki Gives Birth to Baby No. 3!

Get a sneak peek at the new batch of episodes below.

In the new promo, the gang is seen getting ready for Mike's wedding (including Jenni and Nicole playing flower girls), a bachelor party and plenty of partying.

"Through the challenges and fears, pranks and surprise wedding guests, is the humor that keeps this group together and proves that facing life's twists and turns is easier with friends," MTV said in a press release.

According to MTV, the premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation was the No. 1 unscripted series on cable in 2018 and the highest-rated cable series launch in the past six years. The reality show has inspired other shows worldwide including Floribama Shore, Geordie Shore, Gandia Shore, Warsaw Shore and Acapulco Shore.

Vinny and Pauly D also recently headlined their own Bachelor-esque series A Double Shot at Love.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns on Thursday, July 11 at 8 p.m. on MTV.

