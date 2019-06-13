90 Day Fiancé's Jonathan Rivera Is Now Instagram Official With New Girlfriend

Making it official! Jonathan Rivera has finally shared a picture of his new girlfriend's face.

The 90 Day Fiancé star, who called it quits with Fernanda Flores earlier this year, took to Instagram this week to proudly show off his new relationship. Along with a photo of the couple taking a mirror selfie, Jonathan declared his new girlfriend his Woman Crush Wednesday. In recent weeks, Jonathan had been posting photos of his new leading lady, however, her face had been covered up in all of the pictures, seemingly to protect her identity.

The want for privacy might stem from Jonathan's very public breakup with Fernanda.