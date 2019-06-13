Luann de Lesseps' New Song Will Have You "Feelin' Jovani" (Because That's Its Name)

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jun. 13, 2019 8:13 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Luann de Lesseps, Feelin' Jovani

YouTube

The song of the summer is here and we're "Feelin' Jovani."

The Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps released her new song, along with a must-watch music video, for "Feelin' Jovani," her fourth song. "Feelin' Jovani," which is a crack at some drama from RHONY season 10 with Dorinda Medley, comes after 2010's "Money Can't Buy You Class," 2011's "Chic, C'est la Vie" and 2015's "Girl Code."

In the music video, which you can see below, Countess Luann dances around in sparkly Jovani fashions alongside The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and Cynthia Bailey of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Watch

Luann de Lesseps Talks New Music & RHONY Drama

Some backstory: Lu had a cabaret performance seen at the end of RHONY season 10 and despite her insistence that she didn't heckle her, Dorinda was seen shouting "JOVANI!" from the audience as Luann did her thing on stage. Earlier in the season, Dorinda made the Lu and Jovani connection.

Viewers will see the reality star work on the song in upcoming episodes of RHONY season 11. Lyrics of the new song tackle everything from her legal trouble, relationship with alcohol, statement necklaces and her second act as a touring cabaret star.

"Cabaret is my cabernet," Luann speak-sings. Other choice lyrics include: "Statement necklace/Reckless flair/You can't take me anywhere" and "I fall hard/yes I do/watch me go/it's nothing new/what they say may be true/I keep walking/wouldn't you?"

For some reason, Luann, Cynthia and Lisa are playing Charlie's Angels? It's unclear as to why, but they basically do a fashion show, dance and make pistol fingers.

Watch the full video above.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ The Real Housewives Of New York City , Real Housewives , Luann de Lesseps , TV , Top Stories , Music , Reality TV , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Marrying Millions

Meet the Marrying Millions Couples: He's 60 and Rich, She's 21 and Not

Ashley Martson, 90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiancé's Ashley Martson Checking Into Rehab for Depression

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

It's a Jersey Shore Wedding and Farewell When Family Vacation Returns in July

Daniel Radcliffe

Accio Harry Potter! Daniel Radcliffe Joins Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Movie

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep Reveals What Really Made Her a Big Little Lies Fan

Project Runway

Who Should Win Project Runway Season 17?

The Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

Luann de Lesseps on Real Housewives of New York City Showdown: I Think Bethenny Frankel's Got a Lot of Anger

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.