Tom Hanks and Tim Allen Reveal The Toy Story Scenes That Had Them ''Choked Up''

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Jun. 12, 2019 6:23 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

The Toy Story 4 cast is revealing their favorite parts about the famous franchise — and, boy, is it sweet.

E! News' Erin Limhad the opportunity to catch up with the impressive cast at the premiere, where they dished on all things toys. Believe it or not, it seems like Tom Hanks and Tim Allen have learned a lot from their characters over the years. They even revealed the things that had them choked up!

According to Hanks, the scene that reduced him to a "puddle of tears" is from Toy Story 3, which, in his defense, had pretty much everyone dabbing a tissue to their eye. "It was at the end of Toy Story, in which everyone was going to meet their fiery doom, and what did they do as they were reaching closer to the pit of eternity? They reached out for each other," he explains. "Even toys were reaching out for the people that they love to say, 'You're here, i'm here and you're special to me."

Watch

Toy Story 4 Cast Thinks New Flick Could Top Original 3

This time around, the Woody, Buzz and the gang are learning the value in all toys, regardless of size or color. 

Tim says, "I get choked up... Forky tells us all in this movie: You are never trash, you are worth something to somebody. It's just a wonderful story."

Plus, this time around, Allen and Hanks got another friend to join them in their adventures: Duke Caboom!

Keanu Reeves voices the Canadian hero, who is a daredevil in all respects. This role was right up the John Wick star's alley, especially considering his numerous roles in the action world. And while this role may have called for only his voice, there was no shortage of action in the recording booth. "He is so alive, and he's got such a big heart; he's a daredevil; he's a show man. So yeah, when I would record it would definitely get gestural," the star shares.

To see the toys in action, check out the movie when it his theaters on June 21st!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Tom Hanks , Movies , Disney , Premieres , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth, Men in Black International

How Tessa Thompson Hopes to Inspire a Young Generation of People in Men in Black: International

Zachary Pym Williams, Robin Williams

Robin Williams' Son Zak Honors First Child With Late Actor's Name

Runner Gabriele Grunewald Dies From Cancer at 32

O.J. Simpson Murder Trial: 25 Years Later

Ron Goldman's Sister Kim Speaks Out 25 Years After His Murder

Dead To Me, Season 1

How Dead to Me Came to Be & What's to Come

Below Deck, Caroline Bedol

Below Deck's Caroline Bedol Arrested for Larceny

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.