Robin Williams' Son Zak Honors First Child With Late Actor's Name

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Jun. 12, 2019 5:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Zachary Pym Williams, Robin Williams

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

It's a party of three!

Zak Pym Williams welcomed a baby boy with fiancée Olivia June, People reports. The 36-year-old entrepreneur paid tribute to his late father and legendary actor, Robin Williams. The couple named their son McLaurin Clement Williams—the Oscar winner's middle name was McLaurin.

However, according to the outlet the first-time parents plan to call their little nugget "Mickey" for short. While the exciting baby news broke on Wednesday, the engaged couple reportedly welcomed their son on May 22 (who is a Taurus-Gemini Cusp!).

Making the baby announcement even more special for the two, Zak's younger sister Zelda Williams took the family photos, which were exclusively shared with People. The siblings share a younger brother, Cody Williams.

The new addition to the Williams' family comes nearly five years after the legendary star passed away by suicide. He died at the age of 63 in August 2014.

Watch

How Will Smith's Genie Differs From Robin Williams'

Of his late father's death, Zak previously opened up about his loss in Dave Itzkoff's biography, Robin.

Robin Williams, Zachary Williams

Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images

"I'm kicking myself for not visiting him during that time," he shared about his dad, who was living alone in a Los Angeles apartment at the time.

"Because I think that was a very lonely period for him. In retrospect, I feel like I should have been there, spending time with him. Because someone who needs support was not getting the support he needed."

The 36-year-old entrepreneur has been a mental health advocate for quite some time, and was recently featured in photographer Mariangela Abeo's "Faces of Fortitude" project, which showcased people who've lost loved ones to suicide.

Williams' fiancée is the CEO of the Hey! Vina app, a social media platform referred to as "tinder for (girl) friends."

Congrats to the happy couple on their little nugget!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Robin Williams , , Celebrities , Celeb Kids , Kids , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News

Runner Gabriele Grunewald Dies From Cancer at 32

O.J. Simpson Murder Trial: 25 Years Later

Ron Goldman's Sister Kim Speaks Out 25 Years After His Murder

Dead To Me, Season 1

How Dead to Me Came to Be & What's to Come

Below Deck, Caroline Bedol

Below Deck's Caroline Bedol Arrested for Larceny

Mac Miller

Listen to Mac Miller's First Official Posthumous Track ''Time''

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, 2019 National Board Of Review Gala

How Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Are Keeping Things as Normal as Possible For Their Daughter

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.